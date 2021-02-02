Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the sets of Adipurush in suburban Goregaon Tuesday afternoon. It is a film starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Both Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas were not present on the sets when the incident happened. Nobody was also injured due to the fire, police said.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Ramayana. The film went on floors Tuesday with a special set erected on open ground near ‘Inorbit Mall’ in Bangur Nagar.

The fire started around 4.10pm, a police official said. He added that eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot. Currently dousing operations are underway.

Sources said director Om Raut and a small crew were filming on the set. “Prabhas and Saif were not present. There has been no injury to anyone. Paramedics, fire brigade and ambulances were arranged immediately,” sources said.

Fire brigade officials declared it to be a ‘level two’ fire which is considered as major.

The film, backed by T-series, is slated to be released in theatres August 11, 2022.