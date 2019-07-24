Chikiti: As many as 16 rooms of eight houses were gutted and property worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out in Bataradapalli village under Chandapur panchayat in Chikiti block of Ganjam district late Tuesday night.

The reason behind the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders from Digapahandi reached the spot and doused the flames, villagers said.

Meanwhile, local sarpanch along with other administrative officials reached the village Wednesday and have provided relief to the affected families that have been rendered homeless over the incident.

PTI