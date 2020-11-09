Khurda: At least four persons were critically injured Sunday evening at an illegal firecrackers manufacturing unit in Khurda district.

The four injured were identified as Rinku Pradhan, Jitendra Pradhan, Somanath Hati and Sumanta Pradhan.

The state government has prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers from coming November 10 to 30 during Diwali this year, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

By openly flouting the norms, the four were engaged in making illegal firecrackers at Khanata village under Banapur police limits.

On being informed, Banapur police detained Kailash Pradhan who was running the firecracker manufacturing unit here.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. The injured were immediately rushed to Banapur community health centre. Later, they were shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar after their condition deteriorated, police sources said.

PNN