Jeypore: In a bizarre development, the Laxmipur block development officer (BDO) in Koraput district allegedly demanded money from local sarpanches and executive officers under Jeypore block limits Sunday.

The incident came to the fore after an audio clip of him demanding money on behalf of Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra went viral on social media.

According to the viral audio clip, the officer Dillip Patnaik demanded Rs 30,000 from the sarpanches and executive officers, saying that the amount would be given to Collector Mishra.

A woman sarpanch could be heard in the telephonic conversation with Patnaik, enquiring about the money to be collected from sarpanches.

On being contacted, Collector Mishra refuted the charge over his involvement in the incident and expressed ignorance about the viral audio clip. However, he decried such activities saying that action will be initiated on receiving a written complaint along with evidence.

“I have not received any complaint from anybody and came to know from the project director (PD) regarding such allegations. Action will be taken after receiving a written complaint,” Mishra asserted.

PNN