Kolkata: The ‘first 5G handset in India’ from Chinese smartphone maker, ‘Realme’, is likely to be priced around Rs 50,000 apiece, a company official said here Wednesday.

‘Realme’ that came into existence in 2018 is all set to become the first brand to unveil 5G ready smartphone February 24 in Indi, even though the ‘network is not available in the country’, said the official.

“Realme 5G handset will be powered with 865 snapdragon chipset and available at around Rs 50,000,” the official, who did not wish to be identified, informed.

A leading website, which compares mobile phones, estimates that the price of 5G smartphone handset with a lower chipset version could be available at Rs 25,790 per unit.

The company wants to offer future-ready products and people, who travel aboard, can use the handset as the technology is available in many developed countries, the official said.

The X50 Pro 5G handset will be launched simultaneously in Spain and India by ‘Realme’ after the world’s largest mobile trade show, World Mobile Congress 2020, was cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

‘iQOO 3’, a new smartphone brand from China, is also likely to announce its 5G phone February 25.

