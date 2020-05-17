Sambalpur: A person with travel history to Gujarat has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Sambalpur district, Odisha Information and Public Relations department Sunday said.

With the identification of the patient, Sambalpur became the 22nd district in Odisha to be affected by COVID-19. In other words, only eight districts of the state are now free from the virus.

The infected person is an Ahmadabad returnee and had been staying in a quarantine centre, the Information and Public Relations department said.

As many as 91 persons tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 828, official data suggested. The state has so far recorded four deaths to the contagion. While 628 cases are active, 196 have recovered.

Out of the 91 patients that tested positive, 28 are from Bhadrak, 17 are from Balasore, 15 from Ganjam, 12 from Cuttack, seven from Puri, four from Keonjhar, three from Khurdha, two from Bolangir, one each from Kendrapara, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

PNN