New Delhi: Over 40 feature films, including Cannes Grand Prix winner ‘All We Imagine As Light’ and Boman Irani’s ‘The Mehta Boys’, will be screened at the inaugural Indian Film Festival Germany, set to be held from January 10 to 12.

The festival, organised by Embassy of India, Berlin & The Tagore Centre, is described as a “landmark celebration of contemporary Indian cinema which has growing resonance in Germany”, according to a press release.

In addition to screening of movies, the Indian Film Festival Germany will also feature exclusive premieres, and dynamic Q&A sessions.

It will have a star-studded opening gala in Berlin and simultaneous screenings and panel discussions in Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Munich, making it one of the largest non-commercial film festivals to be held outside India.

The screenings will be held at state-of-the-art venues, including CinemaxX’s Potsdamer Platz cinema which has one of the largest screens in Europe, the main venue for premieres held at Berlin’s international film festivals.

Irani’s directorial debut “The Mehta Boys“, which features the veteran actor along with Avinash Tiwary, will serve as the opening film at the festival. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with the actor-filmmaker.

Gala receptions will also be organised alongside the screenings of Manoj Bajpayee’s “Despatch” and “Gulmohar” in Munich and Hamburg, respectively.

“Gulmohar” director Rahul Chittella and “Despatch” director Kanu Behl will take part in interactive sessions post the screening of their movies.

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will take part in a Q&A session after the screening of his classic 1983 movie “Masoom“.

The team of recently-released spy thriller “Berlin” — director Atul Sabharwal and actor Aparshakti Khurana — will also attend a session after showcasing their movie at the film gala.

Other films to be screened include Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light“, Vikrant Massey-starrer “The Sabarmati Report“, and “Girls Will be Girls” by Shuchi Talati, as well as a curated selection of short films.

The festival is funded by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, with curatorial support from the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and NFDC (National Film Development Council).

“Indian cinema has evolved into a global phenomenon, captivating audiences far beyond its borders. Our rich cinematic tradition is a reflection of our vibrant culture and a universal medium for connecting hearts and minds.

“IFF Germany brings this spirit to one of the world’s premier film hubs, fostering deeper cultural and economic ties between India and Germany,” Ajit Gupte, Ambassador of India to Germany, said in a statement.

Trisha Sakhlecha, Director at The Tagore Centre, said the festival will present “the best of Indian cinema today” — bold, diverse, and deeply human.

“Thanks to the exceptional work of our selection committee and the generous support of our partners, IFF Germany is poised to be a milestone event showcasing both traditional and contemporary Indian culture,” she added.

PTI