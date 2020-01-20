Srinagar/New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has said that the first-ever Jammu and Kashmir global investors summit will be held in the region in April.

Speaking at a pre-investors’ global summit in Delhi, Murmu said that sectoral seminars will be organised and the main events will be held in Srinagar. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam were also present at the occasion.

Speaking about the Internet restrictions, the Lieutenant Governor said that these restrictions are limited to counter disruptive activities and Internet is being facilitated for business activities.

“We are facing such a situation for the last so many years but now because of concerted action, the menace of terrorism has been minimised”.

“Normalcy has been restored for the people. The situation is only abnormal for the militants now”, said Murmu. Subrahmanyam said that steps have been taken for the restoration of Internet.

“The Home Secretary is working on it. There will be something in the pipeline soon”, he said.