Bengaluru: The team of Kannada movie Dil pasand is quite happy as the romantic and bold first look photos of lead actors Darling Krishna and Nishvika Naidu have gone viral on social media.

‘Love Mocktail’ actor Darling Krishna is seen first time in bold poses. Dil pasand is a romantic entertainer written and directed by Shiva Tejas.

The film is produced by Sumant Kranti. Arjun Janaya has composed music. Director Shiva Tejas says the movie is a sweet romantic drama and narrates the younger generation’s take on love. There is a right blend of humour in the movie, he says.

Dil pasand is named after a popular sweet dish. Megha Shetty is seen in another lead character. Saadhu Kokila, Tabala Naani, and Rangayana Raghu play key roles.