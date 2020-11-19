Mumbai: A myriad of social media trends rule the world of the internet these days and they soon become viral. These days, the first salary is trending on social media. Many people are revealing details about their first salary and the age they earned it at.

It began when a Twitter user from Bengaluru asked people to post the details of their first paycheck. The user also asked people to mention the age at which they received their first salary, its source and the amount.

Later, many celebrities joined in, among them famous director Anubhav Sinha who revealed about his first salary which was 80 rupees. He was 18 years old at the time and earned money to meet his smoking needs.

Anubhav Sinha wrote on Twitter, First Salary- Rs 80 Age-18, Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college”.

First Salary- Rs 80

Age-18

Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college. https://t.co/SmxrV3E2Xf — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 18, 2020

Reacting to his tweet, famous director Hansal Mehta also told about his first salary.

Hansal Mehta wrote in his tweet, ‘First salary- Rs 450 monthly, age-16 years’. The director further wrote, “Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp’s Corner selling Fu’s jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe”.

First salary- Rs.450pm

Age-16

Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp's Corner selling Fu's jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe. https://t.co/TYiJi9dQPR — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 18, 2020

At the same time, famous director Umesh Shukla also reacted to this tweet of Hansal Mehta and revealed the same.

Director Umesh Shukla, who created the web series Modi, used to get Rs 35 for a show as salary when he worked with the director Mahendra Joshi. 400 Rs as a sales man for Leo toys in NikiTasha kitchenette.