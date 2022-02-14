Chennai: The makers of director Nelson’s eagerly-awaited action entertainer, ‘Beast’, featuring actor Vijay in the lead, on Monday released ‘Arabic Kuthu’, the first single of the film.

The song, which has music by Anirudh, has been rendered by Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh.

Lyrics for the catchy number are by actor Sivakarthikeyan. The foot-tapping number took the Internet by storm.

Within just seven minutes of being released on YouTube, the video garnered a whopping 4,51,000 views, with 1,76,000 people giving it the thumbs up.

On Monday, the unit had released a promo for the single. The promo video garnered over 7.5 lakh views in less than half an hour of it being released on YouTube.

Director Nelson, while sharing the video link, tweeted, “‘Arabic Kuthu’ here it is … Thank you Sivakartikeyan for the cool and jolly lyrics. Rock star Anirudh-superb stuff.Super cool Pooja Hegde. Dashing Thalapathy Vijay sir.”