New Delhi: The central government’s fiscal deficit stood at 18.2 per cent of the full-year target at the end of June, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Friday.

The deficit was at 17.9 per cent of Budget Estimates (BE) of 2025-26 in the first three months of the previous financial year.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit, or gap between the government’s expenditure and revenue, was Rs 3,07,833 crore in the April-June period of the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The Centre has set a fiscal deficit target of 4.3 per cent of the GDP or Rs 16.96 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

According to the CGA, the Centre’s net tax revenue was Rs 6.36 lakh crore, or 22.2 per cent of the corresponding BE 2026-27 of total receipts, up to June 2026.

In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the net tax revenue was at 19 per cent of that year’s BE.

The data on monthly accounts showed that the total expenditure during the first quarter was at Rs 13.57 lakh crore, or 25.4 per cent of BE. In the year-ago period, it was at 24.1 per cent of BE.