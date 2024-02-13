Bhubaneswar: A significant number of people in rural Odisha depend on fisheries and animal husbandry for livelihood and income generation. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development sector acts as a key player in multiplying farmers’ income in the state, said Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries and ARD.

As a measure of educating farmers on enhanced production and productivity through the adoption of modern technology in fisheries and animal husbandry sector, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department is organising a state-level ‘Matsya Pranee Samavesh Odisha (MPSO-2024)’. Swain said that the Samavesh with the theme ‘Multiplying Farmers’ Income through Fisheries and Animal Husbandry’ shall be held for three days from February 16 to 18 at Janata Maidan.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP