Berhampur: Fishermen’s organisations have demanded four new fishing jetties along Gopalpur coastline at Pati Sunapur, Markandi, Gopalpur and Rushikulya sea mouth. They submitted memorandums to Ganjam Collector and Additional Fisheries Officer Tuesday.

The district has only one jetty now on the premises of Gopalpur Port and the fishermen of Gopalpur are facing difficulties in keeping their fishing nets, boats and carrying out fishing. During cyclones they have to use fishing jetties to keep their fishing nets and boats safe.

The only jetty in Ganjam district has not been excavated for many years. The fishermen have demanded immediate steps from the district administration regarding this.

The four new jetties will facilitate fishing throughout the year. In the absence of adequate jetties in the district, fishermen are being compelled to work as bonded labourers in other states. The jetties would certainly make them self-sufficient and strengthen the economy of Ganjam district.

PNN