Kendrapara: A Forest department patrol vessel engaged to prevent illegal fishing in prohibited areas of the sea was attacked by crews of 12 trawlers in this district, an official said Tuesday. The attack took place Monday late night near the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, a favourite nesting place for Olive Ridley turtles. Manas Kumar Dash, assistant conservator of forest, Bhitarkanika National Park said that 12 trawlers attacked the patrol boat to capsize it.

However, they retreated when two other patrol boats came to the aid of the attacked vessel. “Despite being provoked, the patrolling crew did not open fire in self-defence,” Dash said. He added that the fishing vessels had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors.