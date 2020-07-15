Cuttack: Now, government-owned vehicles can avail fitness certificates from any of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state, an official of the State Transport Authority (STA) said Tuesday.

According to an order of the Transport Commissioner Tuesday, fitness certificates shall be issued by all RTOs to vehicles owned by state government and its agencies irrespective of their original place of registration in the state.

According to the official, after registration at a particular RTO, the vehicles of state government, PSUs and urban local bodies were usually sent to operate at different parts of the state considering the administrative requirement.

“Although the vehicles were allowed to ply within the jurisdiction of any RTOs across the state, they need to avail fitness certificate from the original RTO under which it was registered. Under such circumstances, it was a Herculean task for the government department to approach the particular RTO with the vehicle. It’s a cumbersome process,” said the official, adding that the new rule will ease the burden and save time as well.