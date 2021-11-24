Life after 40 has always been a matter of concern for people the moment they cross this milestone.

This is the time when people have to take the second gear in their lives and move accordingly. There are several medical ailments that are reported among the 40 plus year people.

According to fitness coach Deepali Gupta, some of the key issues, which people of this age group face include ailments including osteoporosis and sarcopenia. These are considered to be among the group of syndrome called ‘osteosarcopenia’. This ailment is understood as a low bone mass and deterioration of the micro-architecture of the bone.

The second ailment – sarcopenia is nothing but the loss of muscle mass, along with strength and function. With an ageing population increasing rapidly over the coming decades coupled with big societal and personal burdens, the issue is expected to worsen. The sequelae for individual suffering that are seen coming along with conditions coming together over a greater risk of fractures, falls, mortality and institutionalisation.

The aetiology of ‘osteosarcopenia’ remains like a multifactorial ailment, and it comes with factors like age, genetics, obesity and inflammation. Several biochemical pathways that are seen have been identified, which are facilitating the development of numerous promising therapeutic agents.

These ailments often target body parts like bone and muscle. In the current review, one can be seen coming along with the outline of the epidemiology, clinical outcomes of ‘osteosarcopenia’, pathogenesis and exploring current along with the potential future management strategies. A good lifestyle change with regular exercise and diet can make things work against these issues.