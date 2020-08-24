Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli Police Sunday night arrested five accused who were absconding in connection with the Rinku Swain murder case that took place at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar in May 2019.

The arrested accused have been identified as Balaram Barik (24), a native of Ganjam district; Soumyaranjan Mohapatra (23),a native of Banki in Cuttack district; Ganesh Behera (27), a native of Ganjam; Subharaj Maharana (22), a resident of Khalikote and Achyutananda Das (23), a native of Balasore district. They were residents of Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar.

According to the police, Rinku Swain, son of Krushna Chandra Swain, had been to a marriage party at Vani Vihar May 29, 2019. At the party, the members of Sunami Club, Salia Sahi, picked up a quarrel with Rinku. On his way back home, they including Sikan Maharan, Soumyaranjan Mohapatra and some others attacked him and hurled a crude bomb at him.

Severly injured Rinku was rescued and rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On the basis of the FIR lodge by the deceased’s father, Nayapalli police registered a case and launched an investigation.

When it was proved beyond doubt that the ten of them were involved in the crime, police arrested Sanatana Reddy alias Sania and Bikram Reddy alias Biki were arrested June 2, 2019. Other members of the group were then absconding.

Acting on a tip off on the absconding miscreants gathered at a place, a team of Nayapalli police conducted a raid at a rice mill at Barunei in Khurda and arrested the five accused. They were learnt to be working at the mill upon their return from Chennai amid the pandemic. An air gun and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

Out of ten accused persons, Chandan Dehury is presently lodged in Choudwar jail and the remaining two are still at large.

Subharaj and Chandan have cases pending against them at Athgarh and Gurudijhatia police stations.

In a press note released by deputy commissioner of police, it is stated that further investigation in the Rinku Swain murder case is going on.

