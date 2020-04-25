Baripada/Betnoti: Police arrested five villagers Friday for allegedly beating a person to death at Khamari village of Dahikuti panchayat under Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The victim was allegedly a thief. According to Betnoti police station inspector-in-charge Ashok Kumar Nayak, all the accused will be produced in a local court Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Krishna Behera alias Kanda of Chhurini village near Ranibandh under Khunta police limits in Mayurbhanj district and the arrestees as Girish Chandra Panda, Gunanidhi Mohanta, Janmenjay Mohanta, Baidhar Mohanta and Image Mohanta.

According to police, the deceased with an intention to rob the family had entered a villager’s house in Khamari Wednesday night. Before he could decamp with the valuables, the family raised an alarm following which the villagers rushed to their house and caught hold of the thief.

Later they tied him to a tree and informed Betnoti police but not before beating him up.

Thursday morning, police reached the village and rescued him in a critical condition. They first admitted him to Betnoti government hospital and then to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

However, he breathed his last Thursday evening while undergoing treatment. The deceased’s mother identified the body as that of her son’s and then the police sent the body for post mortem.

