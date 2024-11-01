Mastung (Balochistan): At least five children, a passerby and a police official were killed in a deadly blast targetted at a police vehicle in Balochisan’s Mastung city, Friday. The casualties are expected to rise further with more than 30 people critically injured in the explosion.

As per initial reports, an IED (improvised explosive device) attached to a motorcycle was detonated near a police mobile as it neared the Girls High School at the Civil Hospital Chowk, killing at least five school children, one police personnel and a passerby on the spot.

The injured were rushed to two hospitals, Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital and Mastung District Headquarters Hospital. Later, three critically-injured persons were shifted to Quetta’s Trauma Centre.

According to DHQ (District Headquarters) Medical Superintendent Nisar Ahmed Baloch, the injured majorly include children.

All five children who lost their lives in the tragic incident were aged between 10-13 years.

The blast, which occurred at a place which was crowded with schoolchildren, vehicles and shops, completely destroyed the police vehicle.

“Terrorists have now targetted innocent children along with labourers,” said Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti while condemning the blast. He expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the relatives and family members of killed policemen and schoolchildren.

“We will avenge the blood of innocent citizens, including children,” he added.

Chairman Senate and Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani condemned the incident, slamming terrorists for being enemies of humanity.

“Terrorists elements are an enemy to humanity. The nation stands strong beside the security forces and law enforcement agencies against terrorism,” he said.

The blast comes a day after Spokesperson of Pakistan Foreign Office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejected any move of holding talks with the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), putting complete responsibility on Afghan Taliban government across the border to stop harbouring, facilitating and supporting anti-Pakistan terrorist groups.

“There is no room for external recommendations on our internal security matters, and we have not considered any offers for dialogue with the TTP,” said the Pakistan FO spokesperson.

Rejecting Afghanistan’s suggestion for dialogue with the TTP, Baloch asserted that Pakistan has zero tolerance for negotiations with groups responsible for terrorism.

“Pakistani authorities have provided concrete evidence to Afghanistan and expect action against TTP hideouts,” she maintained.

Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have been severely impacted by militant attacks targetted at security forces and foreign nationals, especially from China who are working on CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) related projects.

Friday’s blast in Mastung comes days after at least five people were killed when a gunman opened fire on locals at a site of a dam in Panjgur in Balochistan.

Balochistan province has remained extremely vulnerable alongside KP in recent months. At least 97 per cent of the total casualties in both provinces have been due to terror-related incidents during the current year with militant groups including TTP, BLA (Baloch Liberation Army) and their affiliate groups claiming responsibilities of the attacks.