Berhampur: Police arrested five dacoits and seized firearms from their possession in Odisha’s Ganjam district, an officer said Tuesday.

The dacoits were nabbed near Badaghati on National Highway 16, where they had assembled on Monday night for a dacoity, Khallikote police station inspector Jagannath Mallick said.

Several firearms, including five countrymade pistols, 13 live ammunition and five crude bombs, were seized from their possession, Mallick said.

They were earlier involved in several crimes, including the highway robberies, the officer added.

PTI