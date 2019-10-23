With the passage of time, countries, capitals, cities and trading hubs cease to exist proving that like living beings everything else is mortal too. In India too there have been cities with a lot of historical importance, but today not much is known about them. It seems that they have virtually ceased to exist, but in essence that is not the case.

Here are five such cities

Dholavira, Gujarat:

Dholavira village is associated with the Indus Valley Civilisation and Harappan culture as excavations have proved its historical importance. It is situated in one of the remotest corners of Gujarat. One will find Harappan-era stone architectures and scripts similar to that found in remnants of Indus civilisation during a visit to Dholavira.

Hampi, Karnataka

The city of Hampi used to be the capital of the famed Vijaynagar Empire which was ruled by the four dynasties of Sangama, Saluva, Tuluva and Aravidu. Hampi has now been made a UNESCO World Heritage site because of its historical importance.

Poompuhar, Tamil Nadu

Poompuhar is an ancient town situated in Sirkali Taluk of Nagapattinam. Among its prominent rulers were Manuneethi Cholan, Karikal Cholan and Sembiyan. It is another city about which not much is known but one must visit it for the beautiful Masilamani Nathar Koil temple built in the 13th century.

Kalibangan, Rajasthan

Kalibangan is a part of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. It is situated along the left bank of the now dry river Ghaggar in Rajasthan. If one visits Bikaner, a trip to Kalibangan is must, for the pre-Harappan and Harappan era structures.

Lothal, Gujarat

Lothal was known as the vital and thriving trade centre during the Indus Valley Civilisation. It is famous as one of the earliest docks on the Sabarmati River.

PNN