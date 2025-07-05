Bike accidents are increasing nowadays, and most of them occur due to stunts. One such video has surfaced from Jaipur, Rajasthan, where a bike rider is seen performing a deadly stunt. This young man lifts his high-speed bike onto the rear wheel. During this, many other bike riders can also be seen racing alongside him. At one point, a high-speed bike rider falls after colliding with another biker.

It is being reported that Jaipur Police has issued a challan against this stunt rider, and his bike has also been confiscated. A challan of Rs 6,500 has been issued against the rider. This video has been shared on social media by the handle @nedricknews.

The video of this stunt is going viral on social media. The bike rider is performing dangerous stunts on the road, putting his own life and the lives of others at risk. After this incident, the police took action against the youth.

Let us tell you that many stunt videos emerge every day. Many times, these individuals even lose their lives. Several such videos have surfaced where young people have been injured while performing stunts. Despite this, the craze for stunts has not faded from their minds.