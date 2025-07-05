To achieve something, people sometimes take a roundabout way. A video going viral on social media shows a similar case, where a minor error by administrative officials resulted in a person’s name being changed in official documents. Despite making multiple requests to correct his name, the matter was not resolved. Frustrated, the person did something that government officials will never forget.

The incident occurred in West Bengal, where a man was seen barking like a dog, chasing vehicles, and walking on all fours like an animal. However, the fault does not lie with him but with the officials who mistakenly wrote “Kutta”(Hindi word for dog) instead of “Dutta” in his name on government documents. What the person did next has grabbed social media’s attention.

Infuriated after ration card mentioned surname as 'kutta' instead of 'Dutta', the man continued to bark at officer. #Viralvideo pic.twitter.com/zs5ov87jsR — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) November 19, 2022

In the viral video, the man is seen barking at a government officer’s car. He chases the car like a dog would, barking and running alongside it. During this, he is also seen showing his documents to the officers. As soon as the video surfaced on social media, users began praising the man’s creative protest. People say that ordinary citizens have to suffer because of the negligence of officials, and this man used the perfect method to teach them a lesson.

The video was posted on social media platform X by an account named @gharkekalesh. Thousands of people have viewed the clip so far, and many have commented on it. One user wrote, “This is the best way to deal with government officials.” Another commented, “He can’t even bark properly like a dog.” Someone else wrote, “This is the language the administration understands.”