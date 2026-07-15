France: Riots erupted across France after the country’s 2-0 defeat to Spain in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium Tuesday (July 14). Spain booked its place in the World Cup final for the first time in 16 years.

The defeat triggered violence and vandalism across several French cities. According to reports, at least 141 people had been arrested in Paris by 6 a.m. local time, with authorities saying most arrests were linked to the use of firework mortars targeting police and emergency personnel.

Paris is burning right now after 🇫🇷 France’s World Cup semifinal loss to 🇪🇸 Spain. Few hours earlier, Macron tried to present France as an island of peace during the military parade. This looks like the beginning of a civil war… pic.twitter.com/z6DKTcnX0R — Sumit (@SumitHansd) July 15, 2026

Videos circulating on social media showed angry crowds on the streets, while incidents of arson were reported in several areas, including the capital, Paris.

France’s hopes of winning a third World Cup title ended with the defeat. The team had also finished runners-up at the 2022 World Cup, losing to Argentina in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw.

Spain dominated the semi-final, with Mikel Oyarzabal opening the scoring in the 22nd minute before Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th. France failed to respond, as star forward Kylian Mbappé was unable to inspire a comeback.

The World Cup final will be played Monday, July 20 (IST), with Spain set to face the winner of the second semi-final between England and Argentina.