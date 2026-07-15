New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) Wednesday approved two multi-tracking railway projects worth Rs 3,907 crore, covering four districts across Odisha and Jharkhand, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 145 kms.

The CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to nearly 1,526 villages with a population of nearly 14 lakh. The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Lalitgiri Buddhist Complex, Shree Baladevjew Temple, and Meghahatuburu Hills.

According to a Cabinet communique, the projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, iron ore, dolomite, limestone and gypsum.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of the magnitude of 44 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).

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“The Railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (6 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (29 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 1 crore trees,” the communique added.

These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

“The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region ‘Atmanirbhar’ by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities,” it added.

Planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the projects will focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services, said the Cabinet.