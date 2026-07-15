New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar Thursday, party MLA Sanjeev Jha said Wednesday and urged people to join the ongoing protest against alleged exam irregularities.

Jha said the protest was aimed at ensuring a transparent examination system and employment opportunities for the country’s youth.

In a video message posted on X, he said Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for 17 days and was protesting not for any personal interest but for the future of young people and reforms in the examination system.

Describing Wangchuk as a social worker who has dedicated his life to society, particularly in the areas of water conservation and sustainable mountain development in Ladakh, the AAP leader said the activist’s health had deteriorated due to the prolonged fast.

He said he had met Wangchuk two days ago and urged him to end the hunger strike but the activist remained determined to continue his protest until the concerns of the country’s youth were addressed.

Alleging that repeated examination paper leaks were depriving deserving candidates of jobs, Jha said the issue directly affected the future of the country’s youth.

He said Kejriwal would visit Jantar Mantar at 4 pm Thursday to extend support to Wangchuk and appealed to people from Delhi and across the country to gather at the protest site.

Jha also alleged that the government was ignoring the concerns raised by the protesters and said the agitation would continue until a fair examination system was ensured.

He also demanded the resignation of the Union education minister over the alleged failure to conduct examinations properly.