Noida: A major fire broke out at a five-storey building in Mamura village under the Phase 3 police station area of Noida, prompting a large-scale rescue operation in which around 100 occupants were safely evacuated.

Two people, who sustained critical injuries and fell ill during the incident, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, while the building operator has been taken into custody, officials said.

According to officials, the fire erupted in the residential building in Mamura village, after which police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after evacuating the occupants trapped inside the smoke-filled building.

Speaking about the incident, DCP (Central) Shailendra Kumar Singh said, “Today, under the Phase 3 police station area, in a residential building in Mamura sector, an electric scooter that was plugged in for charging in the parking lot caught fire. The fire spread to the nearby area, creating massive smoke that reached the upper floors and rooms of the building.”

He said police and fire services responded immediately after receiving information about the fire.

“Upon receiving this information, a large force of police personnel along with fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately,” he said.

According to Singh, more than 100 people were rescued during the operation.

The dense smoke that spread through the building complicated the rescue efforts, but emergency personnel were able to evacuate the residents in time.

“Over 100 people were successfully rescued and brought to safety. During this, two people fell ill and were transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. The status of their health is awaited,” Singh said.

Singh stated that a case has been registered against the leaseholder and the operator of the building under relevant legal provisions for alleged negligence, and both have been taken into custody.

Further details are awaited.