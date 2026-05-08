New Delhi: Warning of potential “honey traps, legal liability and security risks”, the BCCI has banned unauthorised visitors from the hotel rooms of players, support staff and team officials in the IPL after incidents of “misconduct and protocol violations” were flagged by the Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

In an elaborate advisory for the 10 IPL franchises, the BCCI has said that written authorisation from the team managers would be a must for guests to have access to the players’ and officials’ rooms.

“The advisory has been issued in light of certain incidents observed during ongoing season and is intended to reinforce the standards of professionalism, discipline, security awareness and protocol compliance expected from all stakeholders associated with IPL,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a communication to the CEOs of the franchises, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

“It has come to the attention of the BCCI that certain incidents of misconduct and protocol violations have occurred involving players, support staff and team officials during the course of the current IPL season.

“These incidents if left unaddressed, carry the potential to cause significant reputational harm to the tournament, the franchise concerned and the BCCI as the Governing Body. They may further expose individuals and franchises to legal liability and security risks of serious nature,” he went on to warn in the preamble of the document.

The Board noted that certain players and support staff members have permitted unauthorised persons to access their hotel rooms without the knowledge or approval of the concerned Team Manager.

“In a number of instances, the Team Manager was entirely unaware of the presence of such visitors. The practice is strictly prohibited with immediate effect,” the notification ordered.

All players and support staff have now been given a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that needs to be followed for the duration of the tournament.

“No guest shall be escorted to private hotel rooms unless Team Manager has specifically authorised the same in writing. The BCCI draws attention to all franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments.

“The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable Indian laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchises must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times,” the Board stated.

It also banned players and support staff from leaving team hotels at “irregular hours” without informing their designated Security Liaison Officer (SLO) and Team Integrity Officer (TIO).

Saikia said periodic checks might be conducted by the BCCI or the IPL Operations Team to ensure compliance with the guidelines and breaches would invite sanctions ranging from financial penalties to suspension or disqualification of the concerned player, support staff and team official.

Owners barred from player interaction during games

The document also highlighted breaches by unspecified team owners, alleging that they have not maintained the sanctity of Players’ And Match Officials Access (PMOA).

“Specific instances have been observed of IPL franchise owners attempting to communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact with players during live match situations.

“Such conduct, however well-intentioned, directly contravenes established protocol and may constitute interference with team dynamics and match proceedings,” the Board asserted.

The BCCI has therefore banned owners from interacting with the players while a match is on.

“IPL franchise owners and their representatives are strictly prohibited from being in or physically accessing players or team officials in the dugout, dressing room or playing area during the course of the match, except through designated and approved channels.

“All franchise owner-level access to restricted zones must strictly conform to the PMOA Protocol as communicated by the IPL operations divisions. Any deviation shall be treated as a serious violation.”

Prohibition of Vaping

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag was seen vaping in the dressing room balcony during a match, causing an uproar. Without naming Riyan, Saikia said indulging in a banned activity as per Indian law will not be tolerated by the Board.

“It is pertinent to note that vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian Law.

“Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises is not only violating BCCI and IPL regulations but may also be committing a cognisable offence under applicable statutory framework,” he said.

“Accordingly, the use of vapes, e-cigarettes, and all prohibited substances is strictly banned within all IPL tournament venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, team hotels and practice facilities.”