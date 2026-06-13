New Delhi: Five personnel of the Indian Air Force were killed when a Russian-origin AN-32 transport aircraft crashed in Assam’s Jorhat Saturday.

The aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie at around 10 am, the IAF said.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat,” the force said in a statement.

The deceased personnel are Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveer Vayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveer Vayu Danish Alam.

The IAF extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and said it “stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.”

The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam. Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.… pic.twitter.com/9SmOjtS5mU — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026

PTI