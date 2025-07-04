Bhubaneswar: Five lakh people who were duped by various chit fund companies will get back their money in four months, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Samal said that over 1.26 lakh people have already got their money back.

“The BJP government will return the money, whether it is of Rs 10,000 or Rs 10 lakh, to the people cheated by chit fund firms. Returning the money lost in the chit-fund scam was one of the promises made by the party ahead of last year’s assembly elections,” he said.

Samal blamed the previous BJD government for the chit fund scam, in which lakhs of people lost their savings.

“The process to return the money to chit-fund investors is already underway. The BJP government in the last one year has returned money to as many as 1,26,137 people. An additional 5 lakh such investors will get back their money in full within four months from today,” he said.

“The previous BJD government did not come to the rescue of the investors; rather promoted the Ponzi firms,” he alleged.

Samal said that people will get back their money even by providing minimal proof of their deposits.

PTI