Bhubaneswar: Five towns in the state recorded minimum temperatures below 15 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

With 11.8 degree Celsius, Sonepur became the coldest town followed by Angul, Daringbadi, Jharsuguda and Keonjhar recording 12.6 degree Celsius, 14.0 degree Celsius, 14.1 degree Celsius and 15.0 degree Celsius respectively.

During the last 24 hours, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 20.6 degree Celsius and 19.0 degree Celsius respectively.

The weathermen at the Indian Meteorological Department Regional Centre, Bhubaneswar Saturday said that the lower temperatures are due to the cold and dry wave from north and north-west direction entering into Odisha.

Due to this cold and dry wave from north and north-west direction, the north districts may witness a decline in minimum temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius and the districts in southern region a fall by 3-4 degree Celsius, they added.

PNN