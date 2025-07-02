Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) loaded a total of 68.19 million tonnes of freight from April to June 2025, compared to 62.2 million tonnes during the same period last year, a growth of 9.69 per cent, an official said.

In the month of June this year, freight loading reached 23.15 million tonne, an increase of 7.72 per cent compare to over 21.49 million tonne loaded in June 2024.

The daily average freight loading by East Coast Railway currently stands at 0.75 million tonne, keeping the zone on track to achieve its annual target for the fiscal year 2025–26, the official said.

This consistent growth is attributed to efficient planning, improved operational management, and proactive coordination with freight customers across sectors like coal, iron ore, cement, and fertilizers, the official added.

PTI