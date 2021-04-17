Dhaka: At least five people working at a construction coal power plant being built by a Chinese firm in Chittagong were killed and 20 others injured in a clash with the police following a protest by the workers over wage and allowances, Bangladeshi media reports said Saturday.

The incident happened when the protesting workers of the plant clashed with the police, prompting them to open fire in which five workers were killed, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

“The violence broke out around 10:30 am at the coal-fired power plant. Five have died while at least 20 others were injured in the clash, including police and local residents,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

“They attacked police who are on duty, forcing the policemen to retaliate. Four were killed during the incident while three policemen were injured,” Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General Anwar Hossain was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.

PTI