New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, five under trial prisoners (UTP) of Tihar Jail in the national capital injured themselves, sources said Thursday.

While one of them was taken to hospital for treatment, the others who had suffered superficial injuries, were treated at the jail’s hospital and discharged shortly.

DG (Prison) Mr Sandeep Goel told IANS that five under trial prisoners had injured themselves and dismissed reports of it being a suicide attempt by them.

“The five under trial prisoners injured themselves. One of them was removed to a nearby government hospital. There was no attempt to suicide. The inmate who was sent to hospital is also discharged from there and is back,” said Mr Goel.

The Tihar has also initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter. Statements of these five prisoners will be recorded, he added.

Recently, an under trial prisoner had tried to swallow a cell phone during checking but the jail authorities have denied the incident.

DG prison was not available for comment.

IANS