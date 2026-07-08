Mopping your floors every day doesn’t always keep flies away. If flies keep returning despite a clean home, the problem may lie elsewhere. Rotting food, uncovered garbage, pet waste and damp areas are among the biggest attractants. Even moisture left behind after mopping can draw flies indoors. Bright outdoor lights at night may also attract flies and other insects.

A few simple remedies can help keep them at bay. Flies dislike the scent of basil, lavender, marigold and parsley, making these plants useful near windows, balconies and entrances. For fruit flies, place a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water with a few drops of liquid dish soap in a glass, cover it with plastic wrap and poke small holes. The vinegar lures the flies in, while the soap traps them.

Sticky traps, light traps and indoor insecticides can also help control fly infestations. However, insecticides should always be used as directed and only in well-ventilated areas.

The best long-term solution is prevention. Keep doors and windows screened, ensure dustbins remain covered, dispose of wet waste promptly, store food in airtight containers and avoid leaving dirty dishes in the sink. Removing rotting leaves and organic waste from around the house can also help prevent flies from breeding.