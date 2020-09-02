Bengaluru: Flipkart Wholesale, a venture of the homegrown Flipkart Group, Wednesday launched its operations with an aim to connect local manufacturers with retailers and bring the entire wholesale marketplace at their fingertips using technology.

Flipkart Wholesale said it is offering a one-stop solution for the retail ecosystem, which will offer Indian businesses a wide selection of products at significant value, powered by technology and with an aim to grow their business.

The platform is currently available for fashion retailers, especially footwear and apparel, in Gurugram, Delhi and Bengaluru, with plans to expand to Mumbai as well, the company said in a press release.

By this year end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand to 20 more cities and in categories such as Home, Kitchen and Grocery.

The B2B digital platform is available for retailers on the Google Play Store. It aims to rope in over 300 strategic partners and have over two lakh listings in two months.

Additionally, the platform will enable the onboarding of 50 brands and over 250 local manufacturers in the coming days, the company said.

Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head – Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Flipkart Wholesale is built on the core value proposition of bringing prosperity to Indian Kiranas and MSMEs by making their business easier using technology.”

