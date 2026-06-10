Bandar Seri Begawan: India and Brunei Darussalam Wednesday discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties and parliamentary engagements.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India’s High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, Ramu Abbagani, and Brunei Darussalam Legislative Council Speaker Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Rahman.

“Strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Brunei Darussalam. High Commissioner met with The Honourable Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Rahman, Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Darussalam, today, 10 June 2026. The cordial meeting underscored the shared commitment of both countries to further deepen bilateral relations and parliamentary engagement,” Indian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam posted on X.

May 26, Ramu Abbagani handed over a collection of books to Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), one of Brunei Darussalam’s leading Islamic higher education institutions, during the Indian Book Corner Launching Ceremony held at the UNISSA Library.

In a statement on X, Indian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam stated, “Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA, delivered the welcoming remarks, followed by remarks from High Commissioner. The Indian Book Corner reflects the shared commitment of India and Brunei Darussalam to promoting knowledge exchange, cultural understanding, and academic cooperation between the two countries. The High Commission of India expresses its sincere appreciation to UNISSA for the warm hospitality and excellent arrangements which contributed to the success of the event.”

Earlier in April, Ramu Abbagani met Brunei Darussalam’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Seri Setia Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof, discussing strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in Brunei Darussalam stated, “High Commissioner paid a Courtesy Call on The Honourable Dato Seri Setia Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs II, to reaffirm the longstanding ties between both countries and to discuss avenues for further cooperation.”

In March, Ramu Abbagani held a meeting with Brunei’s Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Dato Seri Setia Haji Nazmi ​Mohamad Monday, discussing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission in Brunei said, “High Commissioner paid a courtesy call on Dato Seri Setia Haji Nazmi ​Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, strengthening efforts in bilateral cooperation.”

Diplomatic ties between India and Brunei Darussalam were established in 1984. The strong relationship between the two countries is based on their strong traditional and cultural linkages and common membership of the United Nations (UN), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Commonwealth and ASEAN, etc, according to the Indian High Commission in Brunei.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Brunei at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in September 2024. The visit coincided with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei Darussalam.