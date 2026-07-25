Cairo: Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they have fired missiles and drones on Saudi Arabia in response to Saudi airstrikes on the strategic Red Sea city of Hodeida.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Iranian-backed rebels, said in a pre-recorded statement that they attacked facilities of Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, in the Red Sea cities of Yanbu and Jizan.

The Houthi attacks came in response to what the rebels said were Saudi airstrikes early Saturday on Hodeida and Kamaran island, off Yemen’s western coast, which are controlled by the Houthis.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom’s civil defence said an alert sounded multiple times early Saturday in Yanbu and Jizan.