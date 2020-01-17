E-commerce behemoth Flipkart is gearing up for the ‘Republic Day Sale’ 2020 scheduled to be held between January 19 and 22 to take on Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Sale’ 2020 being held at the same time.

Flipkart has announced exciting offers across all price points to lure customers on its platform. It will see massive price cuts on several smartphones at different price points. Additionally, it is also offering instant 10 per cent discounts on transactions made with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak debit and credit cards to make purchases even more affordable.

Here are some of the best smartphone deals during the Republic Day Sale.

Among affordable smartphones, Vivo Z1 Pro and Lenovo K10 Note will retail at Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively during the sale. Flipkart claims it to be the lowest-ever prices for these phones ever. Both these handsets feature Snapdragon 700 series chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will retail at Rs 22,999 becoming the first smartphone under 25,000 rupees to feature a QHD+ display. This also makes it a rare phone to offer an impressive camera and IP68 rating for the price tag. Google’s Pixel 3a range will retail at Rs 27,999 during the sale. This phone brings Google’s incredible flagship camera performance at a mid-range price point.

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone XS, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 will also go on sale at steep discounts. While the retail price of the iPhone XS hasn’t been disclosed, Flipkart says it will be available at an ‘amazing price’. Older iPhone 7 and 8 also get price cuts, however, given their age, it is safer to not opt for them.

These apart, Realme 3 and Asus Max M2 will retail at Rs 6,999. Motorola’s One Vision and One Action series will start at Rs 13,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively, while Motorola’s budget Moto e6s will start at Rs 6,499.