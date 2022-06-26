Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain critical Sunday with more than 25 lakh people still reeling under the deluge, although water level has started receding from some areas.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the day, visited Silchar in Cachar district, which is among the worst-affected areas, and assessed the damage caused by flood waters in the Barak valley city.

According to latest updates by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 25 lakh people are still facing difficulties in 27 flood-hit districts of the state, comprising 79 revenue circles and 2,894 villages.

As many as 2.33 lakh have taken shelter in 637 relief camps of the northeastern state, which had been battling floods and landslides for the past two weeks.

Relief materials were being distributed to affected populations that haven’t put up at the shelter camps through 259 distribution centres or points that have been opened temporarily, the ASDMA bulletin said.

NDRF had been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from the state forces like SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, the police and ASDMA volunteers.

So far, 67,237 people have been moved to safety by the various agencies, the bulletin said.

Four more persons died on Saturday in the floods in different parts of Assam, raising this year’s toll in the state due to flood and landslides to 121.

Fresh landslides were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, the ASDMA said.

During the last 24 hours, the state experienced an average rainfall of 7 mm.

Since March 1, the state recorded 1,891.90 mm since March 1.

As per Central Water Commission bulletin, Kopili river at Dharamtul in Nagaon, the Barak at BP Ghat in Karimganj and AP Ghat in Cachar, and its tributary Kushiyara at Karimganj town are flowing above danger levels.

