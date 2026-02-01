New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday proposed to set up a Rs 10,000 crore fund to create champion small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to boost the economy.

Presenting Union Budget 2026-27, she also proposed a scheme for container manufacturing to create a globally competitive ecosystem.

Also, mega textile parks with focus on value addition to technical textiles would be set up.

The budget also proposed setting up mega textile parks with a focus on value addition to technical textiles and an integrated textile programme with five sub-parts, she stated.

The finance minister said India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high-quality, affordable sports goods.

She also proposed Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative to strengthen Khadi handloom.

Besides, there would be a scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters.