New Delhi: At least 148 flights were cancelled and over 150 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to dense fog and low visibility conditions.

Two flights were diverted at the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

An official said 78 arrivals and 70 departures were cancelled at the airport.

In a post on X in the morning, DIAL said visibility at the airport is improving, but a few flights may still be affected.

The airport’s on-ground officials are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across terminals, it added.

The civil aviation ministry in a post on X said prevailing fog conditions in parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports.

Airlines have been instructed to strictly adhere to passenger service norms, including timely information, assistance during delays, rebooking or refunds where applicable, and baggage facilitation, it said.

IGIA handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.