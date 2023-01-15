Jajpur: Two persons were killed on the spot and five others suffered serious injuries when the car they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a stationary truck on NH-16 in this district, early Saturday morning.

The passengers in the car were travelling to offer prayers at the Maa Tarini temple in Keonjhar. The accident occurred at Mulapala Chhak under Kuakhia police limits.

The deceased Biswajit Maiti and Diptaprabha Panda and all the injured were from Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district.

Police later said that the accident could have occurred due to fog and poor visibility. Locals informed the police about the accident.

They reached the spot and took the injured to a hospital at Dharmasala while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.

