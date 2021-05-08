In today’s lifestyle it is a big challenge to look charming and beautiful. Some people feel that only by taking care of the skin can we keep ourselves young and beautiful.

But to get clean, smooth and glowing skin and to look young and beautiful for a long time, skin care alone is not enough. Along with skin care, you will also have to pay attention to your diet as well as many other things to be included in your routine

If you also want to keep yourself young and beautiful for a long time, then you will need to follow these rules.

Set Routine: Some people do not have time to sleep, wake up, breakfast and lunch which negatively affects health and looks. Setting up a routine is very important to maintain your beauty and health.

Stress: Your mental stress also affects your skin. If you are under more stress, then wrinkles will start appearing on your face and the skin will start to lose. Therefore, it is important to be positive and not to be stressed. This will also improve your physical and mental health. Meditation is important to bring glow in the skin and to stay young for a long time. This will keep you in positivity as well and you will see a brighter appearance on your face, which will help in tightening your skin.

Healthy diet: To keep your face glowing and skin tight, you need to include healthy things like green vegetables, fruits and nuts in your diet and avoid junk food. Junk food has a bad effect on your health, acne and wrinkles are also the cause. Stay hydrated It is also important to keep yourself hydrated. For this, you should keep intake water so that the body remains hydrated and the skin glows. If you do not like to drink too much water, then you can take help of liquid things like juice, soup, coconut water, lemonade and infused water.

Sound sleep: Some people give more time in mobile and computer or are busy in some other work. They do not consider it necessary to have a good and full sleep. To maintain skin and health better, it is necessary to take at least seven to eight hours of deep sleep.