If you thought people were done risking their lives for likes, this viral video will prove otherwise.

A jaw-dropping video is doing the rounds on social media, and it’s got everyone talking.

In the clip, a woman is seen standing on a narrow bar-like structure near a muddy, overflowing river—most likely swollen due to recent rains.

At first glance, it seems like she’s filming a short video or a reel, the kind we often scroll past on Instagram. But what she does next is beyond belief.

Watch the viral video:

The disease of making reels is very dangerouspic.twitter.com/QfAF5AXmAQ — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) July 8, 2025

Two chains are seen hanging from a bridge above. The woman, in an attempt to either perform a stunt or just create dramatic content, grabs one of the chains and swings slightly.

Then, without hesitation, she jumps, trying to catch the second chain mid-air—possibly inspired by action movies or viral challenges.

But reality hits hard.

She misses the second chain and plunges straight into the muddy, fast-flowing river below. The current is strong and she’s instantly swept away.

Thankfully, she wasn’t alone. A man—possibly part of the crew or a bystander—quickly throws a rope into the water and rescues her.

The internet has reacted with a mix of shock, anger, and concern. Many are questioning the lengths people go to just for online fame, while others are relieved that someone was present to help.

This viral video is a stark reminder that not every trend is worth following—especially when it comes with life-threatening risks.

PNN