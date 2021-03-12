Sweating is a bodily function that helps regulate your body temperature.

But in summer, some sweat so much that people sitting next to them also get discomfort due to bad body odour. To avoid such embarrassment, people resort to talcum powder and deodorants and perfumes.

But on many occasions, these too become ineffective. In such a situation, it is necessary that some domestic measures should be taken.

After bathing take a pinch of baking soda in water and apply it on your underarms, then the sweat will not smell. If you sweat a lot, then after bathing, adding lemon juice to a pinch of baking soda and applying it on the underarms will also get rid of bad odour.

Body odour is also closely related to physical hygiene. If you sweat too much then never feel lethargic in taking showers. Before wearing clothes, underarm must be wiped with a dry cloth. Be sure to clean cloth before wearing it again. Wearing the same cloth over and over again can also cause an infection.

Use antiseptic soap and apply antifungal powder in parts where excessive sweating occurs. Cucumbers are rich in antioxidants. If you keep the pieces of cucumber on your underarms for a while after bathing, then the antioxidants present in it will eliminate sweat bacteria.

Fibre is very beneficial to prevent sweat odour. Eating grains like wheat, soy, and green vegetables prevent bad odour. Drinking more water also reduces the bad odour of sweat because it reduces the thickness of sweat due to the intake of water.