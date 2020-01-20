Keonjhar: Sundays are holidays and schools remain closed that day but there are 28 primary schools in Keonjhar district, which in deviation of conventions, are opened Sundays and closed Mondays. Yes, strange but true!

Such unusual system has been continuing since the royal regime. All such schools are operating in such deviant way under Deogan education circle in Ghasipura block.

Earlier, 50 schools used to follow such holiday pattern. However, some educationists have disliked such dual system for schools, sources said. No one is sure about exactly when this system came into vogue, a few locals said.

Many elders observed that at the behest of a king, the schools have been following this deviation in Sunday opening of schools.

Kuleswar Mahadev temple is famous in Deogan. A special ritual is performed for Mahadev Monday. An old market at Deogan also opens Monday.

Many elderly pointed out that the king had ordered closure of the schools Mondays and opening Sundays. Some local educationists had opposed such deviation in holiday pattern. They had moved the High Court against it. However, the HC had favoured the deviation.

Meanwhile, many schools have been upgraded and revamped but they are still open Sunday, lamented retired teacher Hariprasad Mishra. Shibaprasad Jena, president of Circle Primary Teachers’ Association, as well as a teacher in Keshdrawpal Primary school also said that the tradition of schools remaining closed Monday has been continuing since the royal regime.

“In 1990, there was an effort to change the norm. Locals moved the HC but this system continues,” he added.

In case of Balipal primary school, the morning class is conducted Friday instead of Saturday due to a local market day.

Ramesh Chandra Hota, a retired teacher, said if this dual system continued, there would be a lot of problems. “Problems will arise during district-level examinations. Since Monday is a holiday, teachers will not be available to conduct examinations,” Hota observed.

Ghasipura block education officer Khetramohan Hansda said after Anandapur education district was announced, this system started. “The old system (of Sunday a working day and holidays on Monday) continues in some schools,” Hansda noted.

District education officer Kapilendra Mishra said that these schools are run Sunday and closed Monday following a special circular.