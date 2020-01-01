New Delhi: Captain Virat Kohli is making the most of the rare break the Indian cricket team get from international series. India had played their final T20I against the West Indies December 22 and their next match will be when they start their T20 series against Sri Lanka Saturday.

Kohli tweeted a picture of himself Tuesday which he says was taken by ‘the best photographer’ – his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. “No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you @AnushkaSharma (sic.),” he said.

See link: https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1211973609758973952

Kohli and Anushka celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December and they are currently on vacation in Switzerland.

It has been a good year for India in which they managed to complete a first ever Test series win in Australia and stayed on top of the Test rankings. They have a gruelling schedule at the start of 2020, hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series and then Australia for three ODIs and three T20Is in January.

Then January 24, India will start their tour of New Zealand where they play five T20Is and three ODIs before a two-match Test series in February.

