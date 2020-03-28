Khordha: The swab samples of five foreign returnees from Khordha district were sent to Bhubaneswar Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for COVID-19 test Friday.

Various steps are being taken by the district administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Isolation wards have been set up at panchayat level, at primary health centres, community health centres and the Khordha district headquarters hospital.

The administration has decided to set up for 215 medical camps across the district in the coming days, collector Sitanshu Rout said.

Besides, the Khordha municipal corporation has started spraying bleaching powder and disinfectants across the town’s alleys. Town fish market has been temporarily closed. The vegetable market has been shifted to Habeli ground, Gurujang Melan ground, Lokeshwar Melan ground and TLC Road, a source in the district administration said.

